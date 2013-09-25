Nasty Collision Shows Baseball Needs To Change Its Concussion Rules Immediately

The Orioles may have lost Manny Machado for a long time after a

freak knee injury at first base. But that play overshadowed another injury that could have a much bigger impact on Major League Baseball down the road.

Alexi Casilla, who replaced Machado in the lineup, was leaping for a pop-up in shallow right field when his head collided with the Nick Markakis’ knee.

Casilla appeared to be momentarily knocked unconscious by the collision, was clearly dazed and had trouble standing up. Rather than remove Casilla from the game to evaluate him for a concussion, Casilla remained in the game for an inning before being pulled.

This is exactly the type of “shake it off” attitude that led to thousands of ex-players suing the NFL.

Certainly the concussion issue is not as widespread in baseball. But allowing a player to remain in a game after being knocked out cold is not in the best interest of the player’s health and safety and MLB needs to change its rules…



Here is the full video. You can see just how dazed Casilla is at the 0:25 mark…

