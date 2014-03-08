College Basketball Fan Storms Court And Confronts Opposing Coach

A bizarre scene unfolded in the college basketball game between UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii when a fan interrupted the game and confronted one of the coaches.



The incident occurred in the first half when Brandon Spearman of Hawaii received a technical foul when he thought he was fouled on a shot. Hawaii’s head coach, Gib Arnold, then went on the court to argue with the officials (see full video below).

That’s when the fan can be seen running down the stairs towards the court on the opposite side of the arena.

The fan was later caught and escorted out of the arena.

This is the second ugly incident in two weeks involving fans on the court of a college basketball game. After a recent win Utah Valley fans stormed the court and fights broke out with New Mexico State players.

Here is video of the more recent incident.

