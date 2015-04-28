Video collaboration: get started quickly and easily

People want to meet and collaborate in a way that works for them, without worrying about what device the are using, where they are, or how they connect. High quality video collaboration that combines video, voice, and content sharing technologies is a great solution, but what is the best way to get started?

Choose a system with the right qualities

You don’t want to be chopping and changing your service. Cisco’s Collaboration Meeting Rooms (CMRs) are:

Simple — intuitive controls allow you to create, launch, and join meetings easily.

Proven — take advantage of industry-leading Cisco video and web conferencing.

Scalable — superior scale can enable over 500 participants to join a single meeting.

Global — enjoy global reach with consistent quality.

Flexible — CMR is available in cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options.

Look at your individual needs

Yet another benefit of Cisco’s Collaboration Meeting Rooms is that they allow you the flexibility to do it your way.

Meet your way. From mobile, desktop, or room systems, with services and solutions at home or in the office — you can meet any way you want, instantly, or by scheduling a meeting. You can also invite others to meet in your own personalised virtual meeting environment. Whether you are meeting one to one, with a team, or with hundreds of people, CMR can scale to your needs.

CMR is available in cloud, on-premises, and hybrid development options, so you can choose the deployment option that best suits your need and budget.

Connect your way. Participants can join via video from any Cisco Collaboration endpoint, third-party standards-based video endpoints, soft clients, and any Cisco WebEx-enabled mobile or desktop web client such as Cisco Jabber. Capabilities continue to increase, with applications such as Microsoft Lync 2010 and 2013 working seamlessly with CMR.

Consume your way. Meeting rooms shouldn’t just be provided as cloud services. With CMR you have the ability to build and deliver the same experience on premises to address requirements around data privacy, infrastructure investment, account control, and cost management. CMR offers customers a choice between on-premises deployment or cloud consumption from the Cisco WebEx Cloud, or the ability to mix the two in a hybrid model.

Keen to begin?

Sign up to Cisco’s Collaboration Meeting Rooms today with a free 30 day trial.

