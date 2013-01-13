Colin Kaepernick Shows Off His Blazing Speed With A Long Touchdown Run

Colin Kaepernick has shaken off his horrible interception on the game’s first drive and is now having a heck of a game. The latest was this long touchdown run in which Kaepernick just outran everybody. He has now thrown two touchdowns and run for two more. He has also set a playoff record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (163 and counting)…



