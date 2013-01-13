Colin Kaepernick Sets NFL Record For Rushing Yards By A Quarterback

Colin Kaepernick topped off his incredible playoff performance against the Packers by setting the NFL record for most rushing yards (181) in a game by a quarterback. That is any game, regular season or postseason, breaking Michael Vick’s record (173 yards) set in 2002.



On the night, Kaepernick was 17-31 for 263 yards passing, in addition to the 181 yards rushing. He also threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Here’s the play that broke the record.

