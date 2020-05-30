16-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff delivers a powerful message on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death

Getty/Shaun BotterillCoco Gauff displayed photos of well-known victims of police brutality, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Gardener, and more.
- Tennis star Coco Gauff delivered a powerful message about the death of George Floyd – a black man who was killed at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer.
- The 16-year-old posted a video to TikTok in which she declared that she is “using my voice to fight against racism.”
- Gauff then displayed photos of well-known victims of police brutality, including Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Gardener, Freddie Grey, and more.
- She also depicted herself raising her hands above her head while wearing a black hoodie and questioned “Am I next?”
- Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the United States and prompted countless athletes to speak out against police brutality.
