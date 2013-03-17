Coast-To-Coast Buzzer-Beater Forces Overtime In C-USA Championship

When Memphis missed a free throw with a two-point lead, Southern Mississippi had just 4.4 seconds to get a shot off and tie the game. Neil Watson then took the pass off the rebound and raced to the bucket and got off a lay-up by the thinnest of margins to tie the game and force overtime.



Unfortunately for Southern Miss, Memphis pulled away in the second overtime and won easily. But for sports fans, a double-OT championship game that included a buzzer-beater is a great way to start championship weekend (video via CB Sports)…

