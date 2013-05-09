Here's How The Coast Guard Rescues People Stranded At Sea [Video]

The Coast Guard has distributed a video of its rescue today of a sailor 70 miles off the North Carolina coast, revealing how it saves the lives of people in dangerous conditions on the high seas.



Trevor Wilson, 72, of Great Britain activated his emergency beacon at 6 a.m., which alerted the Coast Guard to his location, east of Kitty Hawk.

When contacted by radio, he told the aircrew he believed he had fallen and hit his head, and had been unconscious for seven hours.

Around 9 a.m., a Coast Guard swimmer pulled Wilson off his sailboat, Erma, into the water, and loaded him into a basket lowered from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The crew of the helicopter lifted Wilson to safety, buckled him in, and flew him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Here’s the video:

