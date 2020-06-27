Coach K says it's time to say 'Black Lives Matter' in passionate video plea asking Americans to acknowledge systemic racism and social injustice

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY SportsThe Duke Blue Devils head coach and United States Military Academy alumnus said Black Lives Matter is ‘a human rights statement’ and ‘not political.’
- Legendary Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski – better known as Coach K – said it’s time to say “Black Lives Matter” in an impassioned video published by the school.
- The former Team USA head coach described systemic racism and social injustice as “the problem, the disease, the plague that has been with our country for four centuries.”
- Coach K also said that “we as a country have the duty to solve this problem.”
- A United States Military Academy alumnus and a coach at West Point at the start of his Hall of Fame career, Krzyzewski called back to his time as a cadet in pleading for Americans “to choose the harder right.”
- Check out the full video below:
Black Lives Matter pic.twitter.com/p14w8PFdhY
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 26, 2020
