Coach K apologised for berating Duke fans and telling them to 'shut up' after they chanted 'sit with us' at Pitt coach Jeff Capel

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports Coach K was furious after the Cameron Crazies targeted Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, who played at Duke and spent seven years on the coaching staff.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski berated the Cameron Crazies during the Blue Devils’ home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Crazies – the notorious Duke student section of rancorous fans – chanted at Pitt head coach Jeff Capel to “sit with us” during the first half of Tuesday’s contest.

The second-year head coach was a four-year starter for the Blue Devils in the late 1990s and spent seven years as a member of his alma mater’s coaching staff.

Coach K could be heard screaming “Shut up! Shut up!” at the cheering fans before approaching the Crazies at halftime and yelling “He’s one of us!” in reference to Capel.

During his post-game press conference, Krzyzewski apologised for the outburst before requesting the Crazies “leave the other guy alone.”

The Cameron Crazies – Duke’s notoriously rancorous student section – has a long history of getting under people’s skin.

But on Tuesday, they messed with the wrong guy.

Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary head coach of the Blue Devils, berated the Crazies after they began chanting at Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel to “sit with us” during the first half of the game. Capel was a four-year starter for Duke in the late 1990s and spent seven years on Krzyzewski’s coaching staff before departing to helm the longtime ACC bottom-dweller.

“Shut up! Shut up!” Coach K could be heard yelling at fans.

At halftime, Krzyzewski approached the student section and screamed “He’s one of us!” while pounding his chest.

After Cameron Crazies started yelling "Jeff Capel, sit with us," Coach K could be seen yelling "Shut up" and "He's one of us." Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

The Crazies regularly cheer “sit with us” at visitors to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Most often, they invite recruits and commits to the program to join them in the stands.

In his post-game press conference, Krzyzewski apologised for his outburst and called it “a mistake on my part” but insisted that he had no qualms about protecting “my guy.”

Still, he’d rather hear chants from the Crazies that aren’t directed at the opposition.

“Let’s think of a different cheer,” Krzyzewski said. “Like defence. Let’s go. Come on, Duke.”

“Leave the other guy alone,” he added.

Coach K says going off on the student section was a mistake on his part….then offers chant ideas ???? pic.twitter.com/oUNKfhmzuN — The Sports Shop Radio Show (@TheSportsShop1) January 29, 2020

The Blue Devils went on to win 79-67 to improve to 7-2 in the ACC and move into a tie for second in the conference standings. They will take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

