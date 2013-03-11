Knocked Out Tooth Inadvertently Led To Funniest Moment Of College Basketball Season

Brad Waldow of Saint Mary’s had his tooth knocked out by an inadvertent elbow late in an important conference semifinal game.



The last thing Waldow wanted to do was come out of the game, but he also needed somebody to take his tooth. Head coach Randy Bennett pulls away in horror and points to his assistant. The first assistant coach casually points to the next assistant. And after that assistant refused to help, Waldow just tossed the tooth on the floor and went back in the game.

St. Mary’s went on to win in overtime and Waldow gets a lot of credit for taking (or losing) one for the team (here’s the key moment. Video of the tooth being knocked out can be seen below via The Dagger)…

