After a bit of a technical problem, Burnett, Liesman, and Allen Sinai from Decision Economics discuss the problems of Greece and where they’ll spread next. Sinai sees it going from bad to worse as Portugal and Spain join the ranks of Greece.

And if you thought the United States was safe, think again.



