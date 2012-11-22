A Closer Look Shows That Taylor's 138-Point Performance Was A Sham

After Jack Taylor of Grinnell College broke the NCAA record for points in a game, a former Grinnell player revealed to Deadspin just how orchestrated and phony the record is. And in fact, a closer look at video of the game reveals that Grinnell College set out from the beginning to break the record which makes this feat feel more like Evel Knievel than Wilt Chamberlain.



As can be heard in the video below, even before the game started, the announcers reveal that Grinnell’s plan was to break the record saying “tonight [the record for points in a game] will possibly be broken…by new sophomore transfer Jack Taylor.”

Also, during the game itself (1:21 mark in video below) we can see just how Taylor was able to take 108 shots and break the record. Not only did his teammates routinely pass up open shots to get Taylor the ball, he rarely went back to the other side of the court to play defence.

We also see how David Larson of Faith Baptist Bible was able to score 70 points with amazing accuracy. Almost all of his shots were uncontested layups as Grinnell routinely allowed FBB To throw full-court passes for easy layups so that Grinnell could get the ball back sooner.

So congratulations to Taylor for scoring 138 points. But next time, let’s save the silly theatrics for the Harlem Globetrotters (video via Grinnell College)…

