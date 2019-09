Climber Mark Roberts lost his grip while going up the Parsley Fern Lefthand Gully in Wales and slid 100 feet down the side of the mountain.



He left the scene conscious with only minor injuries, according to Devour.

Oh, and of course, this crazy footage of his dramatic fall.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.