The Cleveland Browns botched a disastrous fake punt from their own side of the field

- The Cleveland Browns tried a fake punt against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
- But the play ended in immediate disaster for the Browns, who turned the ball over deep in their own territory.
- Fans on Twitter were quick to roast the doomed play.
The Cleveland Browns are off to a classic Cleveland Browns start to the 2020 NFL season.
In the first quarter of the Browns’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland attempted a fake punt from their own side of the field.
Already trailing 7-0, the Browns apparently thought themselves in need of a spark. But the trickery immediately backfired, as punter Jamie Gillan was quickly caught and wound up fumbling the ball away.
Just when you thought the Browns couldn’t get any worse-
Not so fast my friend!
A fake punt on their own side of the field (????) went BAD FAST
— MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) September 13, 2020
On Twitter, Browns fans could only admit that, yeah, this looks like the football team they know.
Fake punt fumble THE BROWNS SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN
— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) September 13, 2020
On the second possession of the game, the Browns try a fake punt that leads to a fumble which the Baltimore Ravens recovered. pic.twitter.com/CzveKtW4yf
— Colb (@___Colb___) September 13, 2020
The Browns fake the punt! pic.twitter.com/h2YTlD84oN
— Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) September 13, 2020
The Browns just faked a punt and fumbled it in their own end, hell yes
— BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) September 13, 2020
The Browns' first two possessions of the 2020 season…
Interception
Fumble on failed fake punt pic.twitter.com/2rWfkQyt4f
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 13, 2020
Sadly, it wasn’t the only embarrassing moment for the Browns in their opening game, as the team later faced a 3rd-and-41 after taking a series of penalties and sacks.
The Browns were in a 3rd & 41 situation ???? pic.twitter.com/56OyLDZENy
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020
The Browns are back, baby.
