The Cleveland Browns botched a disastrous fake punt from their own side of the field

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks onto the field during the )first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Cleveland Browns tried a fake punt against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

But the play ended in immediate disaster for the Browns, who turned the ball over deep in their own territory.

Fans on Twitter were quick to roast the doomed play.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Cleveland Browns are off to a classic Cleveland Browns start to the 2020 NFL season.

In the first quarter of the Browns’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland attempted a fake punt from their own side of the field.

Already trailing 7-0, the Browns apparently thought themselves in need of a spark. But the trickery immediately backfired, as punter Jamie Gillan was quickly caught and wound up fumbling the ball away.

Just when you thought the Browns couldn’t get any worse- Not so fast my friend! A fake punt on their own side of the field (????) went BAD FAST pic.twitter.com/EvJ0YnD1Bk — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) September 13, 2020

On Twitter, Browns fans could only admit that, yeah, this looks like the football team they know.

Fake punt fumble THE BROWNS SEASON HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN — Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) September 13, 2020

On the second possession of the game, the Browns try a fake punt that leads to a fumble which the Baltimore Ravens recovered. pic.twitter.com/CzveKtW4yf — Colb (@___Colb___) September 13, 2020

The Browns fake the punt! pic.twitter.com/h2YTlD84oN — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) September 13, 2020

The Browns just faked a punt and fumbled it in their own end, hell yes — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) September 13, 2020

The Browns' first two possessions of the 2020 season… Interception

Fumble on failed fake punt pic.twitter.com/2rWfkQyt4f — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 13, 2020

Sadly, it wasn’t the only embarrassing moment for the Browns in their opening game, as the team later faced a 3rd-and-41 after taking a series of penalties and sacks.

The Browns were in a 3rd & 41 situation ???? pic.twitter.com/56OyLDZENy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

The Browns are back, baby.

Read more:

The New Orleans Saints reportedly wanted to sign Tom Brady in the off-season if Drew Brees had decided to retire

Baker Mayfield reverses course and says he will stand for the national anthem

7 teams will welcome back fans to start the NFL season â€” here’s how each football stadium is handling the pandemic

J.J. Watt responds to Chiefs fans who booed during moment of silence: ‘I don’t fully understand that.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.