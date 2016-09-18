Clemson gets a fluke touchdown when opponent forgets to take a knee before giving ball to ref

One week after losing a touchdown on a fluke play, Clemson was on the other end thanks to a brain fart by a South Carolina State kick returner.

After taking a 14-0 lead, Clemson kicked deep into the end zone. Kick returner Ahmaad Harris did not want to return the kick, but he forgot one important detail: he forgot to take a knee to end the play.

Instead, Harris turned and flipped the ball to the referee who let the ball fall to the ground in the end zone. Harris seemed to realise the mistake he made, trying to signal for a fair catch after the ball was on the ground. But at that point it was too late as Clemson jumped on the ball for a touchdown.

Here is the play, via ESPN:





