Clemson lost a touchdown in the most embarrassing way possible

Second-ranked Clemson was struggling in the first half against Troy. But just when it seemed like Clemson got the spark they needed, Ray-Ray McCloud made an inexplicable gaffe and it cost Clemson a touchdown.

With Clemson up 13-10 with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter, McCloud seemingly returned a punt for a 74-yard touchdown. While it seemed straight forward when it was watched live, refs stopped the extra point just before it was snapped and indicated they wanted to review the touchdown.

It turns out McCloud dropped the ball just as he was crossing the goal line.

Here is the full punt, via the ACC Network.



And here is the replay that clearly shows that McCloud inexplicably dropped the ball short of the end zone.



We have seen players do this before and it still boggles the mind.

Sure enough, after looking at the replay, the touchdown was waved off. On top of that, it turns out the ball landed in the end zone and nobody recovered it.

A touchback was ruled giving Troy the ball at the 20-yard line.

