It Took Two Players To Make This Incredible Circus Catch For The Giants

This play is reminiscent of Pete Rose’s great grab in foul territory during the 1980 world series. This one loses points for being the first inning of a regular season game, but it gains points since not one, but two players, had to dive to make the grab for the Giants as Pablo Sandoval first flicks the ball, and then Brandon Crawford comes in for the rescue…



Your browser does not support iframes.

And here it is animated…

