Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer caught using a homophobic slur on a hot mic during game

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports Broadcaster Thom Brennaman was calling a Reds doubleheader Wednesday night when he described something as ‘one of the f– capitals of the world.’

A longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.

Thom Brennaman was calling the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night when he described something as “one of the f– capitals of the world.”

Brennaman appeared to think the game was still in a commercial break as he quickly used a typical welcome-back call immediately after.

A longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster is in hot water.

Before the start of Cincinnati’s second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic using a homophobic slur.

From a clip of the broadcast that has begun circulating on social media, Brennaman appears to be in the midst of describing something as “one of the f– capitals of the world” just as the sound cut in on-air. Brennaman appeared to believe that the broadcast was still in a commercial break.

The Reds franchise has yet to publicly address the incident.

Check out a video of Brennaman’s statement below:

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

