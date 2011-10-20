US

How To Make A $260 Bottle Of Cristal Champagne Disappear In One Minute

Julie Zeveloff

What’s the quickest way to make a $260 bottle of Cristal champagne disappear? Hand it to this frat bro, who will chug it in a minute flat (via Foodbeast).

The best part of this video, aside from the extended belches and the fact that the bottle of champagne was purchased for a bargain $199.99, is that the star is wearing the Mr. Larson shirt from “Happy Gilmore.”


Now check out the most outrageous luxury purchases of the past month >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.