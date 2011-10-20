How To Make A $260 Bottle Of Cristal Champagne Disappear In One Minute

What’s the quickest way to make a $260 bottle of Cristal champagne disappear? Hand it to this frat bro, who will chug it in a minute flat (via Foodbeast).



The best part of this video, aside from the extended belches and the fact that the bottle of champagne was purchased for a bargain $199.99, is that the star is wearing the Mr. Larson shirt from “Happy Gilmore.”



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out the most outrageous luxury purchases of the past month >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.