How To Make A $260 Bottle Of Cristal Champagne Disappear In One Minute

What’s the quickest way to make a $260 bottle of Cristal champagne disappear? Hand it to this frat bro, who will chug it in a minute flat (via Foodbeast).
The best part of this video, aside from the extended belches and the fact that the bottle of champagne was purchased for a bargain $199.99, is that the star is wearing the Mr. Larson shirt from “Happy Gilmore.”
Now check out the most outrageous luxury purchases of the past month >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.