Video shows Chuck Schumer racing Mitch McConnell to beat him to the podium for a Tuesday press briefing

Mitch McConnell laughs after Chuck Schumer beats him to a podium on Tuesday.
  • Sen Chuck Schumer raced Sen Mitch McConnell to the podium ahead of the weekly Senate press briefing on Tuesday.
  • Video shows McConnell walking toward the podium, but right before he makes it, Schumer swooped in to cut him off.
  • McConnell stopped in his tracks and appeared confused before laughing and stepping aside.
  • Before starting the briefing, Schumer joked: “The prerogatives of the majority.”
  • Once McConnell took over the podium, he told the press, per The Hill: “You all remember what they used to say about Chuck over in the House: You never want to get between Chuck and a camera.”
Watch the clip here: