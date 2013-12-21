Christmas Songs Put A Smile On Bill Belichick's Face

When New England coach Bill Belichick met with the media on Wednesday, he was asked if he had a favourite holiday song. The normally tight-lipped and gruff coach was unusually open with his answer.

I enjoy all of them,” said Belichick nearly cracking a rare press conference smile. “I really do. Pretty much whichever one comes on puts a smile on my face. It’s a great time of year.” Here’s the video (via Fox Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.