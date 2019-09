Christine Lagarde, the newly appointed Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, discusses the IMF’s changing role amid growing concerns over U.S. and Eurozone debt with Tom Glocer, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters.



This post originally appeared at Council on Foreign Relations.

