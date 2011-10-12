Here's The Video Of Chris Christie Talking About 'Infinite Pie'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sure knows how to make a press conference interesting.



When formally announcing his endorsement of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney’s presidential bid, Christie drew a long metaphor on the difference between Obama and Romney’s approach to the American dream — using pie.

“I know that Mitt Romney believes that the American pie can be grown bigger — that it can be an infinite size — because of the infinite nature of American ingenuity, and effort, and character.” he said. “That’s what this election is gonna be about.”

Watch the video below:

