The Oakland A's Lost A Game In The Most Heartbreaking Way Possible

With the A’s trailing 5-4 with two outs in the ninth inning, Chris Young hit a long fly ball that appeared to be a game-winning home run that would have also moved the A’s into a tie for first place in the division.

However, a closer look at the replay showed that the ball curved just to the left of the foul pole and was actually a foul ball. The ball comes so close to the foul pole that you can’t even see space between the ball and the pole, even on the zoomed in, slow-motion replay.

The umpires reviewed the play and called it a foul ball. Young would strikeout on the very next pitch, the A’s lost the game, and remain a game behind the Rangers in the A.L. West…

