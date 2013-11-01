Chris Paul And Blake Griffin Unleashed 3 Alley-Oops In 35 Seconds

The Los Angeles Clippers overcame their opening night loss to the Lakers with a 126-115 win over the Warriors. Chris Paul led the way with 42 points, but it was three of his 15 assists that created the most buzz.

Midway through the third quarter, the Clippers picked up three straight turnovers and all three ended with a classic Lob City alley-oop from Chris Paul to Blake Griffin. Between the first dunk and the last, just 35 seconds elapsed off the game clock…



