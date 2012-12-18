Chris Johnson Extends Record With A 94-Yard Touchdown Run Against The Jets

Titans running back Chris Johnson is the king of the long touchdown run. And the Jets were his latest victim on Monday Night Football.



Early in the second quarter, Johnson broke through the line and outran the defence for a 94-yard touchdown. It was the sixth touchdown run of his career of 80 yards or more. No other running back has had more than three in their career. It was also Johnson’s second touchdown run of at least 90 yards, matching Ahman Green and Bo Jackson with the most in NFL history.

Here’s the play (via ESPN)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.