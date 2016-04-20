VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth shared how he handled this awkward parenting conversation with his daughter

Just when you thought you couldn’t love the Hemsworth brothers anymore, Chris, the elder of the two Hollywood stars, shared an awkward parenting moment he had with his young daughter.

On the Ellen Show, Hemsworth talked about the moment his daughter, 4, said she wanted to have male privates instead of the female kind.

In what could have been a confronting moment for a father, Hemsworth simply tells her “you can be whatever you want to be”.

Check out the parenting 101 moment here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.