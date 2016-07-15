Wild fan video shows Tour de France leader Chris Froome dragging his bike up a mountain after one of the craziest crashes in race history

The Tour de France descended into chaos on Thursday after Tour leader Chris Froome crashed into a motorbike, then raced up the mountain on foot while waiting for a new bicycle.

The Tour had never quite seen anything like it — the rider in the yellow jersey, running up Mt. Ventoux, one of the biggest climbs in the race, and losing his lead.

Ultimately, the yellow jersey was given back to Froome, as the time lost in crash was discounted. Nonetheless, for a brief moment it was utter chaos and confusion about how the event would be handled.

Replays of Froome running up the mountain had been seen before, but a video from a fan along the sidelines accurately captures the bonanza. A rider, who had passed Froome, bursts through the crowd and out of sight. Then, amid a midst of screams, comes Froome, parting the sea of fans and dragging his bike up the mountain!

Brave @chrisfroome !!! @richie_porte @LeTour . Too much people is true, but too much motorcycles on the road pic.twitter.com/tLx9nOVmxS — Lluís Agustí (@11uisagusti) July 14, 2016

Incredible!

As American cyclist Peter Stetina said, these crowds — which caused the crash as they pushed the motorbike into the riders’ way — have gotten out of control.

But by the same token, this was a moment that will never be forgotten in the Tour de France. Luckily, Froome was ok and still holds the lead.

