Chris Daukaus, a Philadelphia police officer, also happens to be a professional arse-kicker in the UFC.

Daukaus joined the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm this year after impressing at the US regional promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

On Saturday, he extended his unbeaten UFC run to two wins with a first round knockout in which he showed ridiculously fast fists.

Daukaus scored the powerful knockout in just 45 seconds against Brazil’s Rodrigo Nascimento.

An American cop called Chris Daukaus remains unbeaten in the UFC after scoring a brutal 45-second knockout on Fight Island.

Daukaus normally works for the City of Philadelphia as a uniformed police officer, patrolling the 24th district in North Philly, a job he’s had for a decade.

But Daukaus is also a professional fighter, and showed just what he can do on Saturday at a behind-closed-doors UFC show in Abu Dhabi, UAE as part of the firm’s latest pandemic-era residency on Yas Island, better known as Fight Island.

With rapid-fire fists, Daukaus dropped Brazil’s Rodrigo Nascimento with hook shots in the first round, causing the referee Marc Goddard to wave the bout off.

On the ESPN broadcast, the UFC commentator Dan Hardy marveled at the winner’s “hand-speed [which is] ridiculous for a heavyweight.”

Watch it here:

NO TIME AT ALL ⏱ ⚡️ @ChrisDaukausMMA flashing the insane hand speed! [ Watch on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/6MXdmLLGeq — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

“I’m definitely faster for the heavyweight division,” said Daukaus after advancing his professional MMA record to 10 wins (nine knockouts and one decision) against three losses.

“Everyone I seen online was saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t have that power’ because I lost 15 pounds since my debut, which was a month and a half ago.

“I still have the power, I still have the speed, now I’m just showing that I’m more mature in going for the finish, just so I don’t have that giant adrenaline dump. Other than that, it’s great.”

Daukaus is riding the high of a two-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, having previously knocked out Parker Porter at UFC 252 in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining the UFC, he fought for the regional, US-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion.

He said competing on Fight Island was unlike anything he has experienced before.

“For people who haven’t come out here, especially the fighters, if you can get on one of these cards, definitely get on one of these cards just to see how it is and just to see how different it is compared to fighting in Vegas or fighting anywhere else â€” it’s certainly a different feeling.

“You can hear aeroplanes going overhead. That is the number one weirdest thing in the world, you’re trying to listen to your corners and there’s a giant jumbo jet going over the top of you.

“Other than that, this place is awesome.”

