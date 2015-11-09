NBC commentator on announcing Sunday Night Football game: 'Unfortunately Greg Hardy is going to be a big part'

Greg Hardy is playing his first game since a bombshell report revealed more details, including photographs, from the alleged domestic-violence incident involving the Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

Just prior to the game, NBC commentator Chris Collinsworth addressed the issue with some heartfelt comments about the diffculty of doing his job and calling a game with Hardy in it.

“Can we, just before kickoff, just add that there is a human element to this, for us as well,” Collinsworth started. “We’re going to call the game. We’re going to do our job. We’re just as uncomfortable as anybody is with what we saw in thsoe pictures and what we know of this court case. Unfortunately, Greg Hardy is going to be a big part of this story. We’ll call the game. We may do a little commentary at some point, but we’ll let it go at that.”

Here are the comments from the broadcast, they did sound like they were not scripted.

