Chris Christie's Dance Moves Will Hypnotize And Amaze You

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon for the first time since the scandal erupted over last September’s lane closures on the George Washington Bridge late Thursday evening.

During the show, Christie danced with Fallon in a segment titled “The Evolution of Dad Dancing.”

Christie’s moves were absolutely incredible:

First Lady Michelle Obama participated in a similar skit with Fallon last year.

Christie left the stage when Fallon referenced his gubernatorial troubles by doing the “Bridge Is Closed” dance.

Watch the full segment featuring Christie showing off his take on the “Lawn Mower,” “Belt Grabber,” and “Passionate Elliptical” dances below. It will blow your mind.

This was originally posted on June 13 at 12:27 a.m.

