Here's Chris Christie Showing Off His 'Rambunctious Gyrating' Dance Moves With Jamie Foxx

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has demonstrated yet again that he can bust a move.

At a Saturday night event in the Hamptons, the potential 2016 presidential candidate got involved in an “energetic dance” with actor Jamie Foxx, the New York Post reported Sunday night.

After performances by Gladys Knight, Jon Bon Jovi, Sting and Pharrell Williams, Foxx reportedly called out to Christie in the audience, “I know you’ve got a dance in you, Chris Christie.”

The resulting performance — which the Post described as “rambunctious gyrating” — was captured on video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a GIF of one of Christie’s moves:

YouTube Chris Christie dances with Jamie Foxx.

This was not the first time Christie has displayed his dancing skills, however. In June, Christie showed off a number of moves when he appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.