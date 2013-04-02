The Heat Sat Its Stars Against The Spurs And Still Won

The Miami Heat beat the Spurs with a last-second three-pointer by Chris Bosh in what may have been an NBA Finals preview. And the Heat pulled off the win despite LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Mario Chalmers missing the game.



Many felt that the move by the Heat to sit their stars was retaliation for a similar move earlier this season when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sent four of his players home early to get some rest, missing the first match-up between these two teams. Commissioner David Stern issued a strong rebuke against the actions of Popovich. This time, the Heat claimed various injuries for each of the players.

Whether the move was in retaliation for hurting ticket sales or was made to stick up for Miami fans hoping to see the Spurs stars, in the end it was the fans of both teams that got stuck in the middle of this silly spat between millionaires and billionaires.

However, unlike the first match-up, the Heat pulled out the win without their stars, thanks to the big shot by Bosh. Here’s the video (via NBA tv)…

