VIDEO: China's J-15 Taking Off And Landing Aboard Its New Aircraft Carrier

Minnie Chan of the South China Morning Post reported last week on China’s first aircraft carrier takeoff and landings on the Liaoning.



The event was the culmination of a years-long effort at refitting the Soviet-era carrier, originally christened the Varyag, and are perhaps the most difficult technical carrier maneuvers to accomplish.

Testing on land-based, carrier shaped decks, has been going on for months, so this recent achievement is causing a bit of celebration. While not the culmination of China’s entry into a functioning carrier military power, the successful landings put it on track to enter that club with gusto when it adds additional carriers to the group.

We reported that on Friday, but now China’s CCTV has released this video of the event shown below.

