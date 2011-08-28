VIDEO: Chelsea’s Didier Drogba Gets Knocked Out Cold By Norwich City Goalie

Yeah, this collision between Chelsea star Didier Drogba and Norwich City keeper John Ruddy is pretty fierce, seeing that Drogba is out before he hits the ground. Having never spoken to the man, I’m pretty sure the Côte d’Ivoire player is extremely thankful soccer is played on grass, and not concrete, asphalt, or broken glass.



No need to worry about Drogba’s health though. According to ESPN, the 33-year-old Blues striker has been cleared after a battery of tests, suffering only from a mild concussion.

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm Didier Drogba will be released from hospital tonight following medical tests,” a statement on Chelsea’s website read.





