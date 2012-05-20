Chelsea Upset Bayern Munich To Win The Champions League With This Penalty Kick

In a huge upset, and in dramatic fashion, Chelsea came from behind to tie Bayern Munich 1-1 in regulation time and then won The Champions League final 4-3 on penalty kicks.



Bayern dominated the match with 56% of the possession time and 20 corner kicks. But after Bayern finally broke through in the 83rd minute, Didier Drogba returned the favour, heading home the equaliser in the 88th minute on Chelsea’s first corner of the match.

The match went to extra time where Chelsea survived another scare, this time a foul on Drogba in the box giving Bayern a penalty kick. But Petr Cech made the save and the match went on to penalty kicks.

Again Chelsea fell behind after Juan Mata missed the first PK attempt. But after Bayern missed their fourth and fifth tries, Drogba went to the spot with a chance to give Chelsea their first Champions League Cup, and he delivered.

Here’s the final goal…





