The Chelsea TV Crew Watching The Champions League Final Included Adults Screaming Like School Children

This past weekend, Chelsea F.C. won their first Champions League Cup when they upset Bayern Munich on penalty kicks in the final.



Back in London, the Chelsea television announcers were watching the game in their studio and cameras caught the reaction to the drama of the penalty kicks. And by reaction, we really mean general buffoonery and screaming like school children.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

