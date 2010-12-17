VIDEO: Check Out This Insane Off-The-Cage MMA Kick

MMA lightweight Anthony Pettis won the WEC championship last night, but all anyone can talk about is his ridiculous off-the-cage wheel kick that dropped defending champion Benson Henderson.



It wasn’t a knockout blow, but was probably the deciding factor in a unanimous decision for Pettis. Check it out:



So that’s why Pettis is nicknamed “Showtime”?

Thanks to this kick, some observers are saying the five-round classic is “flirting with ‘where was I when…?’ territory.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.