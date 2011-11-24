VIDEO: Check Out This 3D Imaging Of The Moon

Researchers at the German Aerospace centre have created this 3D image of the moon using over 7,000 images taken by NASA.



The Local reports that the model, which maps the entire moon’s surface, was constructed by calculating over 100 billion 3D points. These took 40 computers two weeks to complete. More than 98 per cent of the moon’s surface has been successfully mapped.

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.