VIDEO: Check out these incredible flips, tricks and acrobatics from Australia's FlowRider champion

Image: Royal Caribbean/YouTube

It took less than four years for Adam Wildman for go from teenager on a cruise liner to sporting champion.

How? The ship had a wave machine, a FlowRider. Wildman was 15 when he tried it for the first time and was hooked.

Flowboarding is a stationary, artificial wave, created by powerful pumps that project a thin layer of water at speeds ranging from 30-to-50km/h. The water flows up and over surfaces engineered to replicate the shape of ocean waves.

World champion surfer Kelly Slater was among those involved in developing the hybrid sport, along with skateboarders, snowboarders and bodyboard inventor Tom Morey. It’s fast-paced, high energy and boasts tricks with names such as double back-flips and strapless superman airs.

Wildman entered the Australian Flowboarding Championship in 2010, placed fourth and started on his path to securing a world title.

In 2013 he became European Champion and is currently ranked fifth in the world in the Pro Bodyboard division. He’s also the number one rider outside of America.

And he’s still catching waves on cruise ships as the FlowRider ambassador for cruise company Royal Caribbean, passing on his enthusiasm to the next generation and demonstrating crazy flips, acrobatic stunts, spins and spills.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of being on the wave especially in the middle of the ocean,” Wildman said.

Here’s a video of Wildman in action:

NOW READ: Here Are 5 New Features Aboard Australia’s Voyager Of The Seas That Will Change The Way You Think About Cruising

NOW READ: PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes As The Biggest Cruise Ship Visiting Australia Has An $80 Million Overhaul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.