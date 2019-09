Lockheed Martin is having a great week. First they get a foot in the biggest arms deal in history. Then they announce an sweet new weapon.



The “Stingray” uses a blade of water to cut through IEDs. It can also be used to forced entry into buildings.

Check it out (via Wired):



Now Check Out What Threats The US Air Force Is Worried About –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.