Charlie Woods unleashed a Tiger first-pump after rolling in an impressive birdie putt

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack Tiger and Charlie Woods.

Tiger and son Charlie Woods are the stars of the PNC Championship.

At 11 years old, Charlie Woods is already swinging like a pro, and has impressed golf fans all weekend.

On Sunday, the younger Woods rolled in a birdie and celebrated with the fist-pump that his father made famous.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The father-son pairing of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship has had golf fans buzzing all weekend.

On Saturday, the younger Woods wowed fans with a fantastic eagle and was displayed many of his father’s mannerisms on the golf course.

On Sunday, Charlie Woods upped the ante.

While wearing Woods’ Sunday red, Charlie rolled in a birdie putt and unleashed his father’s iconic fist-pump celebration.

????Charlie Woods fist pump ???? The low uppercut. A Woods special. pic.twitter.com/KhJPSC1Sw4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

On Twitter, fans celebrated the heartwarming father-son moment.

This truly just warms my heart https://t.co/mtDkudowhC — Christine Wixted (@wixxy) December 20, 2020

Fun … something that’s been missing for so much of 2020. That’s why this is so great https://t.co/OuPRhy7l6m — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 20, 2020

Like father, like son.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.