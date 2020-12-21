Charlie Woods unleashed a Tiger first-pump after rolling in an impressive birdie putt

- Tiger and son Charlie Woods are the stars of the PNC Championship.
- At 11 years old, Charlie Woods is already swinging like a pro, and has impressed golf fans all weekend.
- On Sunday, the younger Woods rolled in a birdie and celebrated with the fist-pump that his father made famous.
The father-son pairing of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship has had golf fans buzzing all weekend.
On Saturday, the younger Woods wowed fans with a fantastic eagle and was displayed many of his father’s mannerisms on the golf course.
On Sunday, Charlie Woods upped the ante.
While wearing Woods’ Sunday red, Charlie rolled in a birdie putt and unleashed his father’s iconic fist-pump celebration.
????Charlie Woods fist pump ????
The low uppercut. A Woods special. pic.twitter.com/KhJPSC1Sw4
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020
On Twitter, fans celebrated the heartwarming father-son moment.
Loving this. ???? https://t.co/UOWqCL2eeG
— Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) December 20, 2020
This truly just warms my heart https://t.co/mtDkudowhC
— Christine Wixted (@wixxy) December 20, 2020
Fun … something that’s been missing for so much of 2020. That’s why this is so great https://t.co/OuPRhy7l6m
— trey wingo (@wingoz) December 20, 2020
Like father, like son.
