Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, hits stunning shot to set father-son duo up for first eagle of PNC Championship

Meredith Cash
AP Photo/Phelan M. EbenhackThe 11-year-old hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup while playing alongside his father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship Saturday.
  • Charlie Woods is further proving that he’s a chip off the ol’ block.
  • The 11-year-old helped set up an eagle in an incredible display while playing alongside his father, golf legend Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship Saturday.
  • The younger of the pair used a five wood to hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup before sinking the putt for the first eagle at the tournament.
  • Through seven holes, the Woods duo sits at -7, good for a three-way tie for third place.
  • Check out a clip of Charlie’s impressive swing on the third hole below:
