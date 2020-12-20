Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, hits stunning shot to set father-son duo up for first eagle of PNC Championship

AP Photo/Phelan M. EbenhackThe 11-year-old hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup while playing alongside his father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship Saturday.
- Charlie Woods is further proving that he’s a chip off the ol’ block.
- The 11-year-old helped set up an eagle in an incredible display while playing alongside his father, golf legend Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship Saturday.
- The younger of the pair used a five wood to hit a 175-yard shot within four feet of the cup before sinking the putt for the first eagle at the tournament.
- Through seven holes, the Woods duo sits at -7, good for a three-way tie for third place.
- Check out a clip of Charlie’s impressive swing on the third hole below:
Eagle for Team Woods. ????
-3 thru 3. ???? pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020
