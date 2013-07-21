Charl Schwartzel Hit A 450-Yard Drive To Within Six Feet Of The Hole At The British Open

Charl Schwartzel hit a drive on the 15th hole of the British Open that shows just how hard and fast the fairways have been this week at Muirfield.



Schwartzel’s drive traveled more than 450 yards on the hole that is playing at 448 yards to the front of the green today. The ball ended up closer to the hole than any of the golfers that were playing the 15th green at the time.

Here’s the video. You can see how close the ball ended up in the images below…

The ball ended up six feet from the hole…

Unfortunately for Schwartzel, it has been a frustrating Open Championship and things didn’t improve on this hole. After slamming his club and breaking it half on Friday, he was 5-over in the third round before this shot and he would go on to miss the 6-foot putt…

