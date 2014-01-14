Former Masters Champion May Have Hit The Golf Shot Of The Year

Charl Schwartzel hit a shot that almost defies belief at the European Tour’s Volvo Golf Champions event this weekend.

After the 2011 Masters champion’s drive on the par-4 16th hole went way right, it landed on what appeared to be a driveway through the course. Schwartzel was then left with approximately 150 yards to a hole he couldn’t see. Rather than play a safe shot, Schwartzel hit a draw off the pavement, over the trees, and to within a few feet of the hole.

Unfortunately for Schwartzel, he would miss the birdie putt and finish nine strokes back at the event held in his native South Africa. Here is the video (via The Golf Channel):

