Chargers Receiver Was Taken Off Field On A Stretcher After An Ugly Hit

Malcom Floyd of the Chargers was taken off the field on a stretcher after making a catch and getting struck by two Eagles defenders.

The good news is that Floyd’s legs were moving immediately after the hit. However, it is clear in the second GIF below that the injury is either to his head or his neck as his head collided with the torso of the defender.

Here are two GIFs of the hit (you can see the full video below):



<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

Here is the reverse angle that shows the moment of impact:And here is the full video via CBS Sports:

