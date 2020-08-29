An emotional clip of Chadwick Boseman discussing two young 'Black Panther' fans with terminal cancer is being seen in a new light

SiriusXM Chadwick Boseman in a 2018 interview with SiriusXM.

An emotional clip of Chadwick Boseman breaking down while talking about the impact of “Black Panther” on two children with terminal cancer has resurfaced on Twitter.

Barstool Sport’s “Chicks in the Office” podcast tweeted Boseman’s 2018 SiriusXM interview with Sway Calloway on Saturday, noting in their caption that the video takes on a new meaning after it was revealed in a family statement that the actor had had colon cancer since 2016.

Boseman lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 28, aged 43.

In the video, Boseman breaks down when saying that the two boys had passed away before the film’s release.

This 2018 clip of Chadwick Boseman getting emotional about the impact Black Panther had on two little kids with terminal cancer is especially heartbreaking, knowing now that he was fighting the same fight. RIP. pic.twitter.com/5giV543c8L — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 29, 2020

In the video, Boseman describes his relationship with two young boys named Ian and Taylor, who he was told were “holding out” for the release of “Black Panther” in February 2018.

“It’s a humbling experience because you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them,’ you know?

“But seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement is, how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realised that they anticipated something great.”

Boseman then faltered when about to say that the boys died before the movie’s release: “And when I found that they …”

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther.’

His costars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira can be seen comforting him as the actor rested his chin on his hand.

Finally, full of emotion, Boseman managed to say: “So yeah, it means a lot.”

Boseman lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 28, at the age of 43.

“Knowing now that he was diagnosed in 2016 gives this moment so much more weight and significance. We were blessed to have a man with such a big heart for the time he was with us. Long live the King,” one person responded to the video.

“That’s what a legacy is,” wrote another with a GIF of Boseman in the Marvel blockbuster.

Boseman’s family’s statement read: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small television roles before his big break in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood and made him a star.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

