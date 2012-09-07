The Colorado Rockies Lost A Game Thanks To The Stupidest Play You Will Ever See

The boxscore from Thursday afternoon’s Colorado Rockies-Atlanta Braves game reads like a regular, old-fashioned 1-0 win for the Braves because of an error by Rockies pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.



What the boxscore won’t tell you is that Chacin’s error came on an amateur move in which he didn’t catch the throw back from the catcher in the second inning, eventually costing his Rockies the game.

Oh the bliss of being 24 games under .500.

The broadcaster’s comment says it all.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.