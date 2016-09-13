Central Michigan radio announcer loses his mind celebrating school's incredible upset over Oklahoma State

On Saturday, Central Michigan upset Oklahoma State with a wild, last-second Hail Mary that included a lateral and a player running 40 yards to the other side of the field just to gain the final ten yards.

While the play should have never happened because of a incorrectly applied rule by the officials, it did count and the Chippewas picked up the win.

Needless to say, the Central Michigan fans were excited, probably none moreso than their radio commentator, former CMU and NFL offensive lineman Brock Gutierrez. Before play-by-play man Don Chiodo can call the touchdown, Gutierrez loses his mind and nearly curses on air.



GAME OVER! CMU!

